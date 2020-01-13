Comments
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Due to ongoing investigation and cleanup efforts of a nearby facility by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, eastbound I-696 Exit 19 to Couzens Avenue is expected to remain closed indefinitely.
The northbound I-75 ramp to eastbound I-696 will also have the far-right lane closed indefinitely.
This lane normally ends at the Couzens Avenue exit.
Westbound I-696 traffic is not affected.
DETOUR OPTION:
Eastbound I-696 traffic can go further east to exit at Dequindre Avenue (Exit 20).
