MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Due to ongoing investigation and cleanup efforts of a nearby facility by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, eastbound I-696 Exit 19 to Couzens Avenue is expected to remain closed indefinitely.

The northbound I-75 ramp to eastbound I-696 will also have the far-right lane closed indefinitely.

This lane normally ends at the Couzens Avenue exit.

Westbound I-696 traffic is not affected.

Here’s a location map

DETOUR OPTION:

Eastbound I-696 traffic can go further east to exit at Dequindre Avenue (Exit 20).

