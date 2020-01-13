Comments
METRO DETROIT, Mich. (PATCH) — Kroger shoppers: it’s that time of year again to help feed the hungry in Michigan.
The Kroger Co. of Michigan and Gleaners Community Food Bank invite Kroger customers to help feed hungry friends and neighbors by contributing non-perishable food items during Gleaners’ food collection weekends at 93 Kroger stores in Wayne, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland and Livingston counties this month.
The food collection events are part of The Kroger Co.’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan to end hunger in local communities and eliminate waste across the company by 2025.
Food collection events are scheduled at select Kroger stores (see full list of stores below) in the following counties on the dates listed:
- Saturday, Jan. 11 and Sunday, Jan. 12 – Wayne County
- Saturday, Jan. 18 and Sunday, Jan. 19 – Macomb County
- Saturday, Jan. 25 and Sunday, Jan. 26 – Oakland County
- Saturday, Feb. 1 and Sunday, Feb. 2 – Livingston, Monroe and Wayne counties
