TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Fire officials say a fire over the weekend caused more than $50,000 worth of damages at a Troy home.
It happened at 2:50 p.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Bristol Drive.
Authorities say everyone was out of the home and there were no injuries once they arrived to the second floor on the two-floor home.
Firefighters stopped it from spreading and believe the fire started in the fireplace or chimney.
The fire is still under investigation.
