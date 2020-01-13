Comments
(CBS DETROIT) — Three suspects were arrested early this morning in connection with Target break-ins according to police.
It happened just after 2 a.m. at a Target in Fenton on Owen Road.
The suspects were also wanted for a Brighton Target robbery.
Police say before the store opened in late December, five people broke into it stealing electronics and other merchandise.
This month, police say several metro Detroit Target stores have been broken into, but it is unclear whether today’s incident is related.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.