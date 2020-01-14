Comments
DEARBORN, Mich. (PATCH) — Police are seeking a man who is accused of exposing himself in a women’s bathroom at a local mall.
DEARBORN, Mich. (PATCH) — Police are seeking a man who is accused of exposing himself in a women’s bathroom at a local mall.
Dearborn Police said that at around 7 p.m. Jan. 10, two women entered the women’s bathroom at Macy’s inside the Fairlane Town Center to find a man exiting one of the stalls with his genitals exposed.
The women reportedly screamed at the man and he fled the bathroom into the mall area.
For the complete story, visit here.