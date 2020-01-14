Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police say a woman between 30 to 40-years-old was fatally wounded from multiple gunshots to the face and body.
It happened Jan. 14 around 1:34 a.m. in the Hayes and Houston Whittier area, according to police.
A male suspect is in custody but police are still investigating this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
