DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Police say a 14-year-old Dearborn girl has been found safe.
UPDATE: The Endangered Missing Advisory for Reem Alsaidi has been cancelled. Ms. Alsaidi has been located safe. pic.twitter.com/VZF0MOfnNV
— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 14, 2020
At 5:15 a.m on Jan. 11, the teen Reem Alsaidi willingly left her Dearborn home with an unknown person.
There was video that showed Alsaidi entering a white or gray sedan that pulled up in front of her residence at that time, police said.
