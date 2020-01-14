Filed Under:Dearborn, Dearborn Police Department, Found Safe, reem alsaidi

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Police say a 14-year-old Dearborn girl has been found safe.

At 5:15 a.m on Jan. 11, the teen Reem Alsaidi willingly left her Dearborn home with an unknown person.

There was video that showed Alsaidi entering a white or gray sedan that pulled up in front of her residence at that time, police said.

