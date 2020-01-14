DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

07-16-30-32-39, Lucky Ball: 17

Poker Lotto

5C-7C-2H-4H-9S

Midday Daily 3

7-2-0

Midday Daily 4

9-3-5-6

Daily 3

0-2-5

Daily 4

9-2-8-8

Fantasy 5

03-08-18-22-29

Estimated jackpot: $412,000

Keno

06-12-13-18-20-25-27-30-33-37-38-43-44-52-55-56-58-62-63-68-74-79

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $91 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $296 million

