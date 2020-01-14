Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
07-16-30-32-39, Lucky Ball: 17
Poker Lotto
5C-7C-2H-4H-9S
Midday Daily 3
7-2-0
Midday Daily 4
9-3-5-6
Daily 3
0-2-5
Daily 4
9-2-8-8
Fantasy 5
03-08-18-22-29
Estimated jackpot: $412,000
Keno
06-12-13-18-20-25-27-30-33-37-38-43-44-52-55-56-58-62-63-68-74-79
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $296 million
