DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Have you seen this man? The Detroit Police department is looking to locate missing 47-year-old Joshua Immanuel.
He was last seen Dec. 31, 2019 at 10:35 a.m. in the 17700 block of Telegraph.
His mother and caregiver, Gwendolyn, is very concerned for him and his safety.
Immanuel is said to be 5 feet 11 inches and 270 pounds. It is unknown what he was wearing last.
He is said to be in good physical condition but suffers from a mental illness.
If anyone has seen Joshua Immanuel or knows of his whereabouts they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
