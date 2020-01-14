Comments
Today, breaking news updates about the two missing children whose mother and stepfather are suspected of being in a “doomsday cult” and have fled their home while refusing to cooperate with authorities.
Dr. Oz and his expert panel break down the investigation and the alarming details uncovered about the couple’s past. And, family members of the missing kids speak out about what they think may have happened.
Plus, Dr. Oz covers the latest news on the case of the missing Connecticut mom, Jennifer Dolus, who disappeared in May. Now that her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, has been arrested for her murder, along with his girlfriend and former attorney, we investigate why authorities believe he did not act alone.