Dutch Girl Donuts | Dilla’s Delights | Holy Moly Donut Shop | Detroit Mini Donut

January 15, 2020

Craving doughnuts?

(Credit: Carey C./ Yelp)

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable doughnut hot spots in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Dutch Girl Donuts

Topping the list is Dutch Girl Donuts. Located at 19000 Woodward Ave. in Chaldean Town, the bakery, which offers doughnuts and more, is the highest-rated cheap doughnut spot in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 206 reviews on Yelp. Choose from doughnut flavors such as cinnamon rolls, blueberry glazed and sour cream.

(Credit: Foodwanderer A./ Yelp /Hoodline)

Yelper Sabrina C., who reviewed Dutch Girl Donuts on Oct. 14, wrote, “I got a few different ones, but had about 3 of the original glazed ones. Better than Krispy Kreme. Easily. I don’t know how a donut could have such a soft but thick cake-like consistency, but they do. Mine literally melted in my hand as I held it.”

Jodi F. noted, “If you’re looking for a really amazing, solid donut, stop here. It’s not gonna win a pretty aesthetics or trendy Instagram pic donut award, but if you’re looking for melt in your mouth sweetness, these will be hard to beat.”

2. Dilla’s Delights

Next up is downtown’s Dilla’s Delights, situated at 242 John R St. With 4.5 stars out of 70 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score doughnuts, coffee and tea has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option. Dilla’s Delights serves doughnuts featuring flavors like toasted coconut crumble, chocolate ganache, banana pudding cake and lemon glaze.

(Credit: Shelly K./ Yelp /Hoodline)

If you’re hungry for more, we found these details about Dilla’s Delights on Yelp.

“Hand-crafted doughnuts made with 100% organic flour” the business notes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

3. Holy Moly Donut Shop

Holy Moly Donut Shop, a spot to score doughnuts and desserts, is another inexpensive go-to, with four stars out of 68 Yelp reviews. Head over to 201 W. 8 Mile Road, Suite B to see for yourself. Indulge in a cinnamon roll or apple fritter or create your own doughnut with toppings that include chopped Snickers, mini marshmallows, Better Made hot chips, candied bacon and Fruity Pebbles. Also, choose from cookies, brownies and ice cream sandwiches.

Yelp offers more information about Holy Moly Donut Shop.

(Credit: Krista M./ Yelp /Hoodline)

“I am the owner and love doughnuts and want you to come and enjoy!” the business says on Yelp in the bio section of its profile.

Concerning signature items, “You pick your doughnut, your icing/glaze and toppings, and we’ll design it for you. You can also customize your own doughnut (or cookie or brownie) ice cream sandwich!”—-

4. Detroit Mini Donut

Downtown, check out Detroit Mini Donut, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the street vendor and caterer spot, which offers doughnuts and more, by heading over to 214 E. Grand River.

Yelp has more information on Detroit Mini Donut.

(Credit: Detroit Mini Donut / Yelp/ Hoodline)

“We started making doughnuts and lemonade under a 10 x 10 tent in 2011,” the business says in the history section of its Yelp profile. “We hustled until we could upgrade to a food trailer ( which we still use). We then hustled some more until we could get into a brick and mortar!”

As to what the business is known for, “We are a mobile food/snack vendor specializing in fresh made mini donuts with a variety of toppings, as well as our Detroit-themed lemonade bar,” the business states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.