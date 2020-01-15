Eye On Detroit - Sound Mind Sound BodyIn 2004, the Sound Mind Sound Body (SMSB) Football Academy was created to increase the number football student-athletes graduating high school and earning college scholarships in the Metro Detroit community. During this time a significant number of under-served students were not obtaining scholarships due to various factors including but not limited to: lack of exposure, poor grades and bad character. Sound Mind Sound Body developed a unique curriculum that combined academics, athletics and life skills. The SMSB curriculum would be delivered by national instructors, motivational speakers, college and NFL coaches along with community mentors. This formula would make Sound Mind Sound Body the top Football academy in America! Since 2004, over 13,000 students have become SMSB certified. Over 10,000 of these students have graduated high school while 1,000 SMSB certified student-athletes have earned college scholarships. In 2007, the program expanded to Washington D.C. along with Tulsa, Oklahoma and Tampa, Florida. In 2016 the program will be held in six cities- Detroit, Washington D.C., Tampa, Houston, Atlanta and Los Angeles.

