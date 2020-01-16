DETROIT (AP) -These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

02-21-25-33-36-37

Estimated jackpot: $1.9 million

Poker Lotto

3D-7D-8D-2H-7S

Midday Daily 3

9-9-1

Midday Daily 4

2-9-7-7

Daily 3

7-5-2

Daily 4

6-8-2-6

Fantasy 5

03-04-21-27-36

Estimated jackpot: $583,000

Keno

01-11-13-15-16-22-26-29-36-38-39-41-45-49-57-59-60-63-68-71-72-77

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $103 million

Powerball

39-41-53-55-68, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $296 million

