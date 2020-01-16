Comments
DETROIT (AP) -These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47
02-21-25-33-36-37
Estimated jackpot: $1.9 million
Poker Lotto
3D-7D-8D-2H-7S
Midday Daily 3
9-9-1
Midday Daily 4
2-9-7-7
Daily 3
7-5-2
Daily 4
6-8-2-6
Fantasy 5
03-04-21-27-36
Estimated jackpot: $583,000
Keno
01-11-13-15-16-22-26-29-36-38-39-41-45-49-57-59-60-63-68-71-72-77
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $103 million
Powerball
39-41-53-55-68, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $296 million
