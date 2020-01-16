Filed Under:Detroit Tigers, Ivan Nove, MLB

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers agreed to terms Monday on a $1.5 million, one-year deal with Iván Nova, keeping the right-hander in the AL Central after he spent last season with the Chicago White Sox.

 

SEATTLE, WA – SEPTEMBER 15: Starter Ivan Nova #46 of the Chicago White Sox delivers a pitch during the first inning of a game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 15, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

 

Nova, who turned 33 on Sunday, went 11-12 with a 4.72 ERA last season, making a career-high 34 starts. He is 89-76 with a 4.32 ERA in 10 big league seasons with the White Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Yankees.

 

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 18: Ivan Nova #46 of the Chicago White Sox delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of the game at Target Field on September 18, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

 

Detroit’s deal with Nova includes $500,000 in performance bonuses: $250,000 each for 10 starts and 75 innings pitched. In recent years, the rebuilding Tigers have typically added pitchers on short-term deals, who can then become trade candidates if they pitch well. Nova fits that trend.

Earlier this offseason, the Tigers signed catcher Austin Romine, who was a teammate of Nova’s with the Yankees.

 

LAKELAND, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 19: Matt Hall #64 of the Detroit Tigers poses for a portrait during photo day at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium on February 19, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

 

The Tigers also designated left-hander Matt Hall for assignment.

Nova went 16-4 with the Yankees in 2011, but he has not had an ERA under 4.00 since 2013.

 

