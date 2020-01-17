Comments
Today, Dr. Oz and his expert panel tackle breaking celebrity health news stories including how Lady Gaga copes with PTSD due to emotional trauma, Justin Bieber’s health revelation after being accused of using drugs, and why Mark Wahlberg is challenging Dr. Oz’s recommendation of skipping breakfast.
Then, we go behind the drama of Atlanta housewife Nene Leakes’ health emergency that almost tore her marriage and family apart. She opens up to Dr. Oz about the trials and tribulations of her “new reality” as a caretaker for her husband Gregg, who has been battling stage 3 colon cancer.
Plus, Martha Stewart is cutting through the clutter and showing you how to organize your whole life!