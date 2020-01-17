Looking to sample the best pizza around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza hot spots in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.

1. Supino Pizzeria

First on the list is Supino Pizzeria. Located at 2457 Russell St., the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, is the highest-rated pizza spot in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 844 reviews on Yelp.

2. Brass Rail Pizza Bar

Next up is downtown’s Brass Rail Pizza Bar, situated at 18 W. Adams Ave. With four stars out of 123 reviews on Yelp, the beer bar, which offers pizza, sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Bob’s Pizza Palace

Bob’s Pizza Palace, located at 20510 W. Seventh Mile Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and more four stars out of 46 reviews.

4. Mootz Pizzeria + Bar

Mootz Pizzeria + Bar, a bar that offers pizza and more located downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 145 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1230 Library St. to see for yourself.

