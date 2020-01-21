Today, an exclusive update on the case against Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of harassment or assault by over 100 women. Former “Facts of Life” actress Heather Kerr is one of the latest voices to join celebrities like Salma Hayek, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Charlize Theron, speaking out about their experiences with the disgraced movie mogul.
In an exclusive interview, she reveals new details about the harrowing meeting with Weinstein when she was a young actress, that derailed her life and made her quit the industry. And, with opening statements approaching, our expert panel speculates on what the prosecution and defense teams will argue in court.
Plus, the ex-wife of a disgraced dentist-turned-body snatcher speaks out about her experience living with a monster.