Southfield, MI (CBS DETROIT) – The 15th annual Winter Blast hits downtown Detroit February 7-9. The festival features live music food trucks, a winter slide, and ice carving demonstrations.
You can also help raise money for the Special Olympics by taking a dip in the polar plunge.
Organizers say winter blast gives families a chance to get out the house and enjoy the chilly temperatures
I think it’s a great way to stand up to the weather in Detroit and say it doesn’t matter if it’s snowing, or sleeting or raining or anything, we in Detroit are going to come together as a community.
When: Winter blast weekend returns Friday, February 7 – Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Admission: Free
