Today, Dr. Oz breaks down the latest trends and traps to look out for when it comes to food!  From companies like ‘Impossible Foods’ announcing their plans for meatless pork and sausage to headlines claiming almond milk is killing bees, our panel of trusted food investigators dig into the debate about what should and shouldn’t be on your plate.

And, the CEO of Kind Bar, who has faced criticism over the health of his snacks, makes a big announcement.

Plus, Jamie Oliver joins The Dish crew to cook lightened-up comfort foods.

