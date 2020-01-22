Comments
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – Kalamazoo native, Derek Jeter, has been named to the baseball hall of fame.
He is one of just two inductees into the baseball hall of fame this year.
The kalamazoo kid spent 20-years as the new york yankees’ short stop.
Jeter was just one vote short of being unanimously voted into baseball’s highest honor.
Former outfielder Larry Walker is also in the 2020 class of inductees.
