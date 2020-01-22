Comments
Southfield, MI (CBS DETROIT) – Hickory, Dickory and Dock need and new home and the Michigan Humane Society is looking for a forever home for these three little pigs.
The trio were rescued a few weeks ago, the ideal home will have acreage large enough for these three piglets to grow into large adult hogs.
If you can bring each little piggy home, reach out to the Michigan Humane Society or stop by the Rochester Hills facility.
