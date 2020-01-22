



CBS has announced the first four episodes of the ninth season of Undercover Boss, beginning Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 at 8:00PM ET/PT only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access. The companies, in order of their air dates, are Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, Anytime Fitness, Dippin’ Dots and Clean Harbors. (Air dates and companies for this season’s remaining episodes will be announced at a later date.)

Details on the four January episodes follow:

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT)

“Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar” – When Brandon Landry, founder and CEO of Walk On’s Bistreaux & Bar, cooks up a plan to go undercover and make improvements as his restaurant chain faces rapid expansion, his co-owner and partner, NFL Super Bowl champion Drew Brees, trades in his Saints jersey for an apron to tackle his own separate undercover mission at a New Orleans-based location.

This family-friendly sports bar, offering authentic Louisiana cuisine prepared fresh in “from scratch” kitchens, was established in Baton Rouge by Brandon Landry in 2003. Drew Brees joined the ever-expanding business in 2015. Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar currently has 33 locations across Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and North Carolina.

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT)

“Anytime Fitness” – Stacy Anderson, brand president of Anytime Fitness, works in a set of undercover missions to make sure her gyms are operating in tip top shape and tries not to break a sweat when put through a workout by a fanatically clean gym manager.

The world’s largest and fastest-growing fitness franchise, Anytime Fitness serves four million members at gyms located in all 50 states and in 35 countries on all seven continents. Stacy Anderson was appointed to her current position in 2016 and is responsible for leading the evolution of Anytime Fitness from its pioneering 24/7 convenience model to a more personalized coaching approach, featuring new digital technologies and a broader selection of training programs.

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT)

“Dippin’ Dots” – Scott Fischer, owner and CEO of Dippin’ Dots, dips undercover to see where the stress points are at his company and tries not to freeze up when an employee at their ice cream manufacturing plant raises suspicions about his true identity.

A global, flash-frozen beaded ice cream company available in more than 100 shopping centers and stores and in thousands of theme parks, stadiums, arenas, zoos, movie theaters, fairs and festivals, Dippin’ Dots also ships to customers’ homes. Its unconventional ice cream was invented in 1988 by microbiologist Curt Jones, using cryogenic technology. Scott Fischer’s family-owned firm acquired the company in 2012, and since then, Fischer has expanded the variety of outlets where Dippin’ Dots can be purchased through a distribution network of stocked branded freezers in the checkout lanes at convenience stores, grocery stores and pharmacies.

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT)

“Clean Harbors” – When Alan S. McKim, Chairman and CEO of Clean Harbors, gets down and dirty to see if his company needs some cleaning up, he must face the challenges of a confined space while treating the inside of a dirty tank at a re-refinery that processes waste oil.

Clean Harbors is the leading environmental and industrial service provider and largest hazardous waste disposal company in North America, and it is a recognized leader in environmental emergency response services. The business provides a broad range of services, and maintains a vast network of service centers and waste management, treatment, disposal and recycling facilities. Publicly traded on the NYSE, Clean Harbors was founded by Alan S. McKim in 1980 as a four-person tank cleaning business.

