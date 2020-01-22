



ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — University of Michigan’s Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs has been placed on administrative leave following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Martin A. Philbert’s administrative leave went into effect Jan. 21 pending the results of an investigation the university began Jan. 17.

Mark S. Schlissel, president of the university stated in a letter to the community Wednesday he would “follow up in the coming days regarding the appointment of an acting provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.”

Below is a portion of Schlissel’s letter:

We take allegations of sexual misconduct very seriously, and our policy is clear: Sexual misconduct will not be tolerated in the University of Michigan community.

I want to apprise everyone of what has happened over the last few days and the actions we have taken.

On Thursday and Friday, Jan. 16-17, 2020, the university received several allegations of sexual misconduct by Dr. Philbert.

We began an internal investigation Friday. Over the next three days, the university retained an outside law firm which immediately launched an investigation of the allegations, our Division of Public Safety and Security was engaged, and Dr. Philbert was directed not to report to work. I placed him on administrative leave Tuesday.

The Office for Institutional Equity who would normally handle such investigations, reports to the provost. Today, I have moved OIE’s reporting line for all matters related to this investigation to Associate Vice President for Human Resources Richard S. Holcomb.

The U-M Board of Regents and I are committed to a full and thorough investigation, and we will continue to work to ensure the integrity of the process, following the same policy and practices that apply to all employees at U-M. It remains early in the investigation, and no findings or conclusions have been reached.

We thank the individuals who have come forward with these allegations. We know that reporting requires courage. The university has offered support services and will work diligently to assist those who report in every way possible.

For more information or to read the entire letter, visit here.

