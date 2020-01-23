DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is investigating a shooting leaving a 21-year-old listed in critical condition.
It happened Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of Mark Twain.
Police say witnesses heard gunshots in the area, looked outside and saw the 21-year-old lying on the ground in front of the house.
First responders transported the victim to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP.
