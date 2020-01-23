DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department says a man is in custody after an armed robbery and fleeing police on foot.
It happened Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. when the 36-year-old entered a local business in the 1100 block of West Warren producing a weapon and demanded merchandise from the cashier.
The cashier gave the suspect over 30 iPhones and an undisclosed amount of money.
After taking the items, the suspect left the location through a rear door and fled on foot.
As officers from the 3rd Precinct were arriving, they saw the suspect fleeing and pursued him on foot.
The suspect was transported to the Detroit Detention Center for processing.
