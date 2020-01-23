Comments
BATTLE CREEK, MI (CBS DETROIT) – An important consumer alert for those of you who recently visited the hospital, hackers might be accessing your personal information.
It happened to the brookside surgery center in battle creek.
Doctors say hackers infected their computers with ransomware and then demanded $6,500 to fix it.
Officials say patient data was deleted in the process… But not shared with anyone else.
The FBI is now investigating.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.