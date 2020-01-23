Detroit, MI (CBS Detroit) – Blind Artist Brendan Patrick From Ferndale Michigan
Brenden Patrick – Being a blind artist I produce what I can, what ever it turns out to be it is.
I haven’t always been blind, I lost my vision when I was 26 due to complications with Cystic Fibrosis which I also have. I now have Diabetes, Glaucoma and I also wear leg braces.
I’ve always been kind of a outsider.. growing up I didn’t really have that many friends and I can recall my earliest memories that my sketch book was my best friend.
Art has always been kind of a coping mechanism for me, and it’s definatly been my therapy to help me get threw my tough situations.
People always come up to me and tell me my art is very inspirational, and ya know that’s really not my intention, it was me doing it for myself.
My message is more don’t give up, you just need to adjust to the tools that you have and how to use them. You may have to approach things differently but it’s still just a matter of using those tools.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this story.