(CBS DETROIT) – The corona-virus outbreak is trying to spread even further in the United States where there are two more suspected cases.

The CDC says a patient flying into Los Angeles Airport is under quarantine.

And in south Texas officials are investigating another case with a person experiencing similar symptoms.

At least 17 deaths so far are linked to this strain of corona-virus, All of them in China.

Six countries, including the United States, are reporting at least one case.

Major airports across the country are adding extra screening for passengers.

Health officials say you should practice general prevention.

Symptoms of the corona-virus are similar to the flu.

They recommend washing your hands frequently.

Avoid touching your face.

And if you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, head to the doctor.

