DEARBORN, Mich. (PATCH) — A Dearborn fire station is battling a mold problem, according to a new report by local media.
Firefighters in fire station five have been forced to sleep in their trucks due to health concerns inside the station, according to the Dearborn Firefighters Union.
The mold problem stems from flooding, when it flooded as recently as last month. They’ve been taking their rigs at the Melvindale Civic Arena, the report said.
The City of Dearborn released the following statement:
“The City of Dearborn Fire Department and the City of Melvindale are expecting test results today to determine the nature of a patch of mold found in Fire Station No. 5, which is in Melvindale. It is expected that the appropriate remediation will take place immediately once the nature of the mold has been determined.
In the meantime, in an abundance of caution, the five firefighters assigned to Fire Station Nov. 5 are not working inside the building.”
City officials said the mold was discovered on Jan. 22 when a piece of dry wall was removed and revealed mold on a previously unexposed wall.
