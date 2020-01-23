DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – An iconic brand is closing four-area locations.

DETROIT VS EVERYBODY suddenly closed it’s doors to four of its locations including the Mall at Partridge Creek, Lakeside Mall, Fairlane Town Center, and the Southfield location.

As a result, 35 employees left the company.

No word on why the locations closed… But the company recently opened a 10,000 square foot warehouse to ramp up production.

