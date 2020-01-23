Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (PATCH) — Atwater Brewery, Detroit’s largest brewery, has been sold to Molson Coors’ U.S. craft beer division, the brewery announced Wednesday.
DETROIT, Mich. (PATCH) — Atwater Brewery, Detroit’s largest brewery, has been sold to Molson Coors’ U.S. craft beer division, the brewery announced Wednesday.
Atwater has locations in Detroit’s Rivertown district, Grosse Pointe Park and Grand Rapids. It’s been around since 1997.
The company said in a statement that “For Atwater to continue to grow, it will require both capital and brewing expertise,” and that the new owners bring both, “which makes them the ideal strategic partner to help us continue to live our mantra ‘Born in Detroit. Raised Everywhere,'” local media reported.
For the complete story visit here.