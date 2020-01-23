MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Lung injuries from vaping is on the rise in Michigan, with over 60 cases reported since August.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says they were notified about the death of an adult male in December, but are not giving specifics.

Now doctors are urging people to not use any vaping products until they can identify the cause of these severe lung injuries.

“Studies have shown that there is an association with vitamin e acetate which is present in the solutions that are used to emulsify the liquids that are vaped,” said MD Pulmonary Care Physician Lisa Allenspach. “However we don’t know that this is the culprit and we really don’t know what exactly is causing the lung toxicity so at this point the strong recommendation until this is better understood is complete absences of all vaping products.”

Allenspach has seen first-hand the severe damage vaping can cause at Henry Ford Hospital.

“Any sort of symptom that people are reporting while vaping can be significant. There have been reported cases where people have been vaping just a short amount of time and I think if people are experiencing, cough, shortness of breath, chest tightness or any of the symptoms described, they really should seek the opinion of a health care professional,” said Allenspach.

There have been 65 confirmed cases of vaping related lung injuries in Michigan since August 2019. Nationally, the CDC reported over 2,000 cases have been identified, including 57 deaths.

That’s not including this most recent one.

Allenspach says free resources are available for those needing help with quitting vaping products.

