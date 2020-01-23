Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47
01-02-31-36-45-47
Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million
Poker Lotto
QD-JS-KS-2D-2S
Midday Daily 3
8-6-4
Midday Daily 4
5-2-3-1
Daily 3
0-4-3
Daily 4
8-2-0-0
Fantasy 5
05-10-20-36-38
Estimated jackpot: $148,000
Keno
01-09-11-14-16-21-26-27-28-29-35-37-38-45-53-54-56-57-61-68-75-76
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $130 million
Powerball
11-33-44-59-67, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3
