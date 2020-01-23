DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

01-02-31-36-45-47

Estimated jackpot: $2.3 million

Poker Lotto

QD-JS-KS-2D-2S

Midday Daily 3

8-6-4

Midday Daily 4

5-2-3-1

Daily 3

0-4-3

Daily 4

8-2-0-0

Fantasy 5

05-10-20-36-38

Estimated jackpot: $148,000

Keno

01-09-11-14-16-21-26-27-28-29-35-37-38-45-53-54-56-57-61-68-75-76

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $130 million

Powerball

11-33-44-59-67, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 3

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

