AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (PATCH) — A 46-year-old Orion Township man has been arrested and charged after reportedly installing a hidden camera inside a fitting room at Target, police said. Now, authorities are trying to track down a teenage victim.
Police said around 4:43 p.m. Jan. 19, officers from the Auburn Hills Police Department were dispatched to the Target store located at 650 Brown Road for a person who had just installed a hidden camera in one of the fitting rooms. Officers and loss prevention staff made contact with the person, who police identified as Nathan Howard Wilson, at the exit of the store and found him in possession of other recording devices, similar to what was found in the fitting room, police said.
Wilson was arrested on the scene.
Police said Wilson entered the store, selected some clothes and entered a fitting room where he is accused of placing the recording device. Police said loss prevention staff confirmed that a camera was placed inside and called police.
Wilson was charged with surveilling an unclothed person 2nd offense, a five-year felony, capturing/distributing image of unclothed person, also a five-year felony, eavesdropping – installing/using device, a two-year felony and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime, a four-to-10-year felony. Wilson’s bond was set at $50,000 cash, no 10 percent allowed, with GPs monitoring if he is released from jail.
Tracking down the victims
Police are now asking that if anyone was at Target in Auburn Hills on Sunday afternoon, between 4-5 p.m. and used one of the fitting rooms, to call the Auburn Hills Police Department at 248- 370-9460.
