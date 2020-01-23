Comments
OVID, MI (CBS DETROIT) – A Shiawassee County man has no regrets after returning $43,000 he found in a thrift store couch.
Howard Kirby found the hidden money inside one of the couch cushions.
Even though Kirby needs a new roof and lives on a fixed income he decided to find the family who donated the couch and return the money.
The family offered to fix his roof, but thanks to habitat for humanity it’s already in the works.
