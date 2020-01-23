Southfield, MI (CBS DETROIT) – Catching a game at the big house could be a bus ride away for Detroiters.

An express from Detroit to Ann Arbor is being discussed by transit leaders.

Tim Hosper, a Detroit resident says “I think it’s awesome. I think we need that. you know people can’t get around Detroit very much.

A proposal for new bus service is in motion to link the two cities.

The Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan is teaming up with Ann Arbor Transit officials to launch a pilot express called… “D2A2”.

Hosper says, “I love Ann Arbor and I love Detroit. It’s a win, win. I love it.”

The pilot is designed to determine the demand for mobility through the corridor.

Mayor of Ann Arbor, Christopher Taylor says, “I’m an incredibly strong supporter of regional transit. It’s very important that folks in Ann Arbor be able to get to Detroit and folks in Detroit be able to come to Ann Arbor.

The one-way trip will cost $12.

Passengers can save $2 by booking in advance.

Seniors and people with disabilities can enjoy a six-dollar discount.

The RTA board is expected to vote on the proposal next month.

The commuter bus ride from Detroit to Ann Arbor is a one hour trip.

