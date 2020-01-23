Comments
ANN ARBOR (CBS DETROIT) – The flu is still hanging around, but new research shows you can stop the dangers at a young age.
The University of Michigan found fully vaccinating children reduces their risk of flu-related hospitalization by 54%.
And getting two doses is better than one, especially for children under eight.
Michigan is faring well this flu season with low activity according to the CDC.
You’ve heard it before, doctors say it’s not too late to get your flu shot!
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.