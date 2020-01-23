DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Vape cartridges sold at a Detroit dispensary are being recalled for failing laboratory testing.
The recall affects the following vape cartridges sold from Plan B Wellness – License PC-000137 – located at 20101 8 Mile Road from October 3, 2019 through November 22, 2019 and on January 16, 2020:
METRC # 1A405010000426A000000015
Savage Stick 1G Concentrate
METRC # 1A405010000426A000000743
1g-Savage-Blackberry Kush Cartridge
METRC # 1A405010000426A000000744
1g-Savage-GG#4 Cartridge
METRC # 1A405010000426A000000746
1g- Savage-Runtz Cartridge
Patients or caregivers who have these affected medical marijuana products in their possession should return them to Plan B Wellness for proper disposal. Plan B Wellness must notify patients or caregivers that purchased these medical marijuana products of the recall.
Patients who have experienced symptoms after using these products should report their symptoms and product use to their physician.
Patients and caregivers are requested to report any adverse product reactions to the MRA via email: MRA-Enforcement@michigan.gov or via phone: 517-284-8599.
