INKSTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — We’ve seen coyote sightings caught on camera around the outskirts of Metro Detroit, often darting across the screen or slipping by in a wooded area. But this brave coyote was captured in the middle of Inkster and he came quite close to a local’s home.
In fact, video on the Neighbors app shows him right on their front porch.
The homeowners may not have known at the time, but it was clear someone else in the house was well aware: the sound of at least one barking watch dog is what scares the wild animal away from the front porch.
Take a look at this close encounter and remember to keep an eye on your pets at all times.
