METRO DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced weekend closures in metro Detroit for Jan. 24-27.
Drivers should know the weather affects all work and rain, snow or cold temperatures may cause delays or cancellations.
Here’s a list of the closures below:
Grand River:
Oakland – EB/WB Grand River Ave near Halsted, CLOSED intermittently for 15 mins, Sat 6am-10am.
I-75:
Wayne – NB/SB 75 CLOSED, 94 to Clay (south of M-8/Davison), Sun 3am-10am. (Use M10 & M8)
Wayne – EB/WB 94 ramps to NB 75, RAMPS CLOSED, Sun 3am-10am.
I-94:
Wayne – EB/WB 94 ramps to NB 75, RAMPS CLOSED, Sun 3am-10am.
M-59:
Oakland – EB/WB M-59, Duck Lake to Bogie Lake, CLOSED intermittently for 15 mins, Sat 6am-10am.
US-24:
Wayne – NB/SB US-24 CLOSED intermittently near Plymouth Rd, Sat 7am-9am.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.