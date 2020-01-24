Filed Under:macomb, Michigan Department of Transportation, oakland, wayne, weekend closures

METRO DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation has announced weekend closures in metro Detroit for Jan. 24-27.

Drivers should know the weather affects all work and rain, snow or cold temperatures may cause delays or cancellations.

Here’s a list of the closures below:

Grand River:

Oakland – EB/WB Grand River Ave near Halsted, CLOSED intermittently for 15 mins, Sat 6am-10am.

I-75:

Wayne – NB/SB 75 CLOSED, 94 to Clay (south of M-8/Davison), Sun 3am-10am. (Use M10 & M8)

Wayne – EB/WB 94 ramps to NB 75, RAMPS CLOSED, Sun 3am-10am.

I-94:

Wayne – EB/WB 94 ramps to NB 75, RAMPS CLOSED, Sun 3am-10am.

M-59:

Oakland – EB/WB M-59, Duck Lake to Bogie Lake, CLOSED intermittently for 15 mins, Sat 6am-10am.

US-24:

Wayne – NB/SB US-24 CLOSED intermittently near Plymouth Rd, Sat 7am-9am.

