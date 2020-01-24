Filed Under:CDC, Corona Virus, detroit, News

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan health officials confirm they are investigating three possible cases of the Coronavirus in the state, two cases in Washtenaw County, and one in Macomb County.

The state says they’re monitoring people coming from infected regions in China where at least 26 people died.

The CDC confirms two cases so far here in the U.S, and officials are investigating another 61 potential cases.

Officials say symptoms are similar to the flu, including fever and a bad cough.

They recommend visiting the doctor if you are concerned with your symptoms.

Comments (4)
  1. Will Porter says:
    January 24, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    Three deaths confirmed? That’s what your headline says.

    Lead says “three possible cases.”

    This really needs to be fixed if that’s an error.

    Reply
  2. John Smith says:
    January 25, 2020 at 12:17 am

    I believe that this is a mistake in the title. This is the kind of mistake that could lead to mass hysteria. Please fix ASAP

    Reply
  3. Switchblade says:
    January 25, 2020 at 12:38 am

    This is a perfect example of irresponsible journalism, awesome job CBS…

    Reply
  4. Joe Bettell says:
    January 25, 2020 at 1:21 am

    so did you pay someone for this article or is this the product of an unpaid internship? either way, whiskey tango foxtrot

    Reply

