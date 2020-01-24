DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

11-25-28-33-42, Lucky Ball: 18

Poker Lotto

JH-2H-8H-2S-7S

Midday Daily 3

8-8-2

Midday Daily 4

0-7-9-1

Daily 3

2-6-1

Daily 4

8-3-3-7

Fantasy 5

03-07-15-29-31

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

01-02-03-14-15-18-19-20-22-25-26-40-41-48-55-57-60-62-66-71-76-77

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $130 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $373 million

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply