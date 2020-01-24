Comments
MICHIGAN (PATCH) — A northern Michigan couple was killed while trying to rescue their pets from their home during a house fire this week, according to reports.
The Kalkaska couple’s house broke into flames just after midnight Thursday morning and initial emergency calls reported that both occupants of the house made it outside safely, WPBN reported.
But the couple, identified as Brian William Curry, 56, and Sheryl Renee Curry, 56, reportedly re-entered the home to try to save their pets before rescue crews arrived, police told WPBN.
The couple could not be retrieved in time, reports said.
