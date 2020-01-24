



— Michigan health officials are coming together to investigate illnesses that have presented similar symptoms to the 2019 novel Coronavirus, the state announced Friday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, local public health departments and the state’s healthcare community released a statement saying they are “actively monitoring the Novel Coronavirus 2019 outbreak originating in Wuhan, China.”

Their efforts include special attention to people who present with symptoms of lower respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, fever, and whose travel history includes Wuhan or those who have had contact with an ill individual who is under investigation for coronavirus.