MICHIGAN (PATCH)
— Michigan health officials are coming together to investigate illnesses that have presented similar symptoms to the 2019 novel Coronavirus, the state announced Friday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, local public health departments and the state’s healthcare community released a statement saying they are “actively monitoring the Novel Coronavirus 2019 outbreak originating in Wuhan, China.”
Their efforts include special attention to people who present with symptoms of lower respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, fever, and whose travel history includes Wuhan or those who have had contact with an ill individual who is under investigation for coronavirus.
To date, the state health department has evaluated referrals from several counties and approved specimens from two individuals in Washtenaw County and one in Macomb County for testing at the CDC, state officials said.
About Coronavirus
Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses common among animals and humans. In rare cases, the virus can be transmitted from animals to humans. This novel coronavirus is a newly discovered version that has not been previously detected in animals or humans. The source is not yet known.
Novel Coronavirus 2019 has been identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan. Investigations are ongoing to learn more, but person-to-person spread of the virus has occurred according to CDC.
Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
CDC believes at this time that symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. If anyone believes that they have symptoms and have recently traveled to Wuhan, China, or have been in contact with someone who has had the virus, they should call their healthcare provider or hospital prior to arriving so that the appropriate preventive measures can be put in place.
Public health screenings for travelers from Wuhan have been implemented at five U.S. airports including Atlanta , Chicago , San Francisco , New York and Los Angeles.
