ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (PATCH) — If you’re looking for a big way to catch the big game in February, look no further than Emagine’s big screen.
Emagine Rochester Hills and Emagine Macomb will be playing the Super Bowl game for free Feb. 2.
Doors open t 5:30 p.m. as the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs battle for the championship.
Seating is on a first come, first serve basis.
They will also have a special of chicken tenders and beer.
For more information visit here.