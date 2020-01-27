Eye On Detroit - Brilliant DetroitToday 60 percent of Detroit children under five live in poverty with the majority of kids not ready for kindergarten. By third grade only 14 percent read at grade level. Added to this is the fact that 30,000 of the city’s kids have zero learning and care options in their near future. We must and can do better. Brilliant Detroit was created to coordinate and connect what works for families and kids in one centrally located, welcoming place. Together with over 50 partners, families and kids choose what they need to be school ready, healthy and stable. We provide the love, safety and opportunities for growth.

