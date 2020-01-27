(CNN) — Bar Louie, a restaurant chain known for its cocktails and burgers, has filed for bankruptcy and closed dozens of locations.
The company announced Monday that it filed for Chapter 11. It came to an agreement with its lenders to purchase the chain through a bankruptcy sale. Bar Louie said that restaurants will operate in the “normal course of business” and expects to emerge from bankruptcy within 90 days.
Bar Louie has more than 90 locations across the United States. It recently shuttered 38 underperforming locations to “strengthen its operational and financial position.” Several locations closed in Ohio, Wisconsin, Michigan and Colorado, according to local media reports.
A short message was posted on the former Flint-area’s Facebook page Sunday morning stating: “To our loyal guests, our last day of business was January 25th, 2020.”
CEO Tom Fricke said in the release the company is profitable and focused on growth despite the closures.
“The sale through Chapter 11 will help us to focus on our profitable core locations and expand in areas that have a proven track record of success,” he said.
Suppliers and employees will continue to be paid throughout the company’s bankruptcy, Bar Louie said.
Customers are still able to visit Bar Louie’s Auburn Hills, Livonia, Royal Oak, Dearborn and Novi locations.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.