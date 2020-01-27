



– Ozone House is a community-based agency that serves young people with housing challenges throughout Washtenaw County.

“When young people aren’t housed and they don’t have support they are at risk for exploitation,” said Ozone House Executive Director Krista Girty.

Ozone homeless youth are faced with many challenges like abuse, neglect and rejection and this new facility serves as an anchor to provide emergency help and shelter.

“It could look like a young person coming to school in the same clothes. A young person that you know if not eating or not eating enough or doesn’t have school supplies. It could be young people that are hanging out in spaces for too long periods of time, being at the library for a really long time or at Starbucks,” said Girty.

Ozone House is expanding to be able to reach more kids. This new 19,000 square-foot facility has room for 26 youth every night.

Those in need will also have access to family therapy and mental health services.

“When they are housing insecure or homeless it’s because they have a crisis of relationships. So, these might be young people that just don’t have enough adults in their life that love them and are able to support them and have them come live with them,” she said.

The center also provides drop-in care where young people can stop by for a hot meal and crisis intervention.

Ozone House supports ages 10-to-25.

For more information on Ozone House visit here.

