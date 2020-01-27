



MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) — The Livonia Police Department is warning the community to be aware of IRS phone scams.

The IRS will officially begin accepting and processing tax returns for the 2019 tax year starting Jan. 27, 2020.

Here’s how the scams work:

You get a call from someone who says they are from the IRS. They will say that you owe back taxes, threaten to sue you, arrest you or revoke your license if you don’t pay right away. They will tell you to put money on a prepaid debit card and give them the card numbers or to complete a money wire transfer.

Police say if you do get one of these calls, hang up the phone and never ever give out personal or financial information such as your social security number, financial information, credit card information or any passwords.

The real IRS won’t ask you to pay with prepaid debit cards or wire transfers. They also won’t ask for a credit card over the phone. When the IRS first contacts you about unpaid taxes, they do it by mail, not by phone.

Police say do not be fooled by caller IDs as they can be faked to look like the IRS is calling you.

Here’s what you can do:

1. Stop. Don’t wire money or pay with a prepaid debit card. Once you send it, the money is gone. If you have tax questions, go to irs.gov or call the IRS at 800-829-1040.

2. If you spot a scam, report it to the Federal Trade Commission. Call the FTC at 1-877-FTC-HELP (1-877-382-4357) or TTY 1-866-653-4261. Go online: ftc.gov/complaint

3. Please remember to pass this information on to your family and friends so they do not become a victim of an IRS scam.

