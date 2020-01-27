Comments
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A 28-year-old man is listed in “serious condition” after a Detroit shooting according to police.
It happened Saturday night at 11:30 p.m. in the 11400 block of Strathmoor Street.
Police say the man sustained a gunshot wound to his body and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Authorities have no suspect in custody and are asking anyone with information to contact Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5240 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.
This is an ongoing investigation.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.