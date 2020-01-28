DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department launched an enforcement strategy aimed at decreasing violent crimes associated with the black market sale and purchase of marijuana and other illegal narcotics.
As a result of a spike in violent crime, Detroit Police Precincts across the city began to conduct targeted enforcement actions. The strategy focused on reducing violent crimes by individuals illegally possessing firearms.
As a result of the operations since January 22, preliminary there have been:
• 19 Felony arrests (4 CCWs, 9 VCSA, 1 Warrant, 5 Felony violations)
• 4 Misdemeanor arrests (VCCSA- Marijuana related)
• 11 guns seized (2 rifles, 9 handguns)
• 115 ordinances issued (including 21 misdemeanor tickets)
• 10 vehicles seized
• Narcotics confiscated, including 8 grams of suspected cocaine, 6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 132 suspected pills, and 150 grams of suspected Marijuana, and a 36 additional zip-lock bags of suspected Marijuana.
The Detroit Police Department is committed to reducing violent crime within the communities and improving the quality of life among Detroit residents, while still adhering to constitutional policing.
“Our team went out and made a great effort, and I’m thankful for their work,” said Chief James Craig. “This effort is really to focus on the violence and buyers and sellers who are illegally carrying guns.”
